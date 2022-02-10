Dr. Weiheng Chen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weiheng Chen, OD
Overview
Dr. Weiheng Chen, OD is an Optometrist in Elmira, NY.
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tops Markets LLC830 County Road 64, Elmira, NY 14903 Directions (607) 739-9000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Fast apt. on short notice. Very helpful professional and friendly staff. My insurance had changed and dr. Chen helped by giving me lens for my glasses at 90% off thank you!!!
About Dr. Weiheng Chen, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1922073071
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.