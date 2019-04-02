See All Physicians Assistants in Sacramento, CA
Wei Ling Guo, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (4)
Overview

Wei Ling Guo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Wei Ling Guo works at Sacramento Gastroenterologists in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Health
    2725 Capitol Ave Dept 300, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 262-9456
    Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 02, 2019
    Since being on Medi-Cal she was the one and only medical professional that took an interest in my condition and treated appropriately. She explained everything to my satisfaction, responded to refill requests, knew who I was without having to look at my chart as some do even after seeing them 5 times before. She is smart, effective, well read who cares about the health of patients. When she left Allmed it's been a dismal spiral down. She is 5 star for the year she attended me. John Nichols
    About Wei Ling Guo, PA

    Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    English
    1205991353
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wei Ling Guo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Wei Ling Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wei Ling Guo works at Sacramento Gastroenterologists in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Wei Ling Guo’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Wei Ling Guo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wei Ling Guo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wei Ling Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wei Ling Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

