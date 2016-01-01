See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Folsom, CA
Wei Kuang, PA-C

Internal Medicine
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Wei Kuang, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University, Physician Assistant Studies, MS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy General Hospital.

Wei Kuang works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Folsom, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1561 Creekside Dr Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

About Wei Kuang, PA-C

  • Internal Medicine
  • 17 years of experience
  • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
  • Female
  • 1003219601
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Pacific University, Physician Assistant Studies, MS
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Mercy General Hospital

