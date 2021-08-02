Waynette Kingman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Waynette Kingman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Waynette Kingman, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Waynette Kingman, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University.
Waynette Kingman works at
Locations
Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology123 Fox Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 690-9467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent!! She was very helpful and showed real concern. She determined the problem after I had seen two other doctors.
About Waynette Kingman, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1538231949
Education & Certifications
- Trevecca Nazarene University
- Maryville College
Frequently Asked Questions
Waynette Kingman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Waynette Kingman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Waynette Kingman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Waynette Kingman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Waynette Kingman.
