Dr. Wayne Stein, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Wayne Stein, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Satellite Beach, FL.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
Satellite Beach1413 South Patrick Dr Ste 1, Satellite Beach, FL 32937 Directions (321) 720-8609
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stein is by far, one of the finest Psychologist’s I have ever seen. He is insightful and caring- and he has no problem calling you out with any BS you may be saying. I learned more about me in 3 sessions than from the other therapists I had in the past. I highly recommend him, if you are serious about helping yourself to feel better.
About Dr. Wayne Stein, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1962430892
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- University Of Maine At Fort Kent
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
