Dr. Wayne Schroeder, PHD
Dr. Wayne Schroeder, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from Biola University, Rosemead School Of Psychology, La Mirada, Ca.
They are accepting new patients
- 1 14150 Culver Dr Ste 203, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (714) 697-4697
South Coast Psychological Center980 Roosevelt Ste 240, Irvine, CA 92620 Directions (949) 229-5546
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
The real deal. I've seen a number of therapists over the years, and he is by far the best. Brilliant guy, but also very compassionate. He was also very helpful to me in completing certain insurance paperwork. I've been seeing him for over 5 years, and other members of my family sometimes drop in as well. It's really hard to find a good therapist; stop looking now, and call Dr. Schroeder.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1679699664
- Biola University, Rosemead School Of Psychology, La Mirada, Ca
