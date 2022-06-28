Dr. Wayne Rice, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Rice, DC
Overview
Dr. Wayne Rice, DC is a Chiropractor in Venice, FL.
Dr. Rice works at
Locations
-
1
Bird Bay Chiropractic Clinic1435 E Venice Ave Unit 107, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 484-0940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rice?
My husband and I both have back issues; He a carpenter and myself a floral designer. Since our retirement we thought is was just something we had to live with. I have had pain for the last 35 years and my husband since his late twenties, and he is seventy now. Dr. Rice made both of free from what we thought was a"baseline" of pain. We are continuing with a maintenance program that keeps us feeling like we are in our thirties. We even took up golf! Thanks to Dr. Rice, and all his staff. We cannot say enough how effective our treatments have been.
About Dr. Wayne Rice, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1730179557
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.