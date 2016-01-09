Dr. Krug II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Krug II, PHD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Krug II, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hoover, AL.
Locations
Personal Relationships Inc1310 Alford Ave Ste 201, Hoover, AL 35226 Directions (205) 979-6822
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor. Listens & interprets what is said well. Offers sound advice/suggestions that are doable. Appointments are always on time.
About Dr. Wayne Krug II, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1205923919
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krug II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krug II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krug II.
