Wayne Emineth, PA-C
Wayne Emineth, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alpharetta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Dermatology Affiliates (Alpharetta)401 S Main St Ste A2, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (404) 816-7900Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
MR Emineth is so professional and is a gift from God. I am so happy that he is with this Olanksy practice. He deserves the Best
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1306804018
- Medical College of Georgia
