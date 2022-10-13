See All Physicians Assistants in Alpharetta, GA
Wayne Emineth, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Wayne Emineth, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alpharetta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.

Wayne Emineth works at Dermatology Affiliates (Alpharetta) in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Affiliates (Alpharetta)
    401 S Main St Ste A2, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 816-7900
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    MR Emineth is so professional and is a gift from God. I am so happy that he is with this Olanksy practice. He deserves the Best
    Brenda Allen — Oct 13, 2022
    About Wayne Emineth, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1306804018
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wayne Emineth, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wayne Emineth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wayne Emineth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Wayne Emineth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wayne Emineth works at Dermatology Affiliates (Alpharetta) in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Wayne Emineth’s profile.

    Wayne Emineth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wayne Emineth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wayne Emineth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wayne Emineth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

