Dr. Wayne Culbertson, OD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Culbertson, OD is an Optometrist in Dallas, TX.
Locations
Kirby Eye Center9301 N Central Expy Ste 180, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 232-9522Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wayne Culbertson, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1376530709
Education & Certifications
- Miami University, Oxford, OH
Dr. Culbertson works at
