Wayne Cichowicz, DN is accepting new patients.
Wayne Cichowicz, DN
Overview
Wayne Cichowicz, DN is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Villa Park, IL.
Wayne Cichowicz works at
Locations
Advanced Center for Health & Pain Management122 W Saint Charles Rd Ste 1A, Villa Park, IL 60181 Directions (630) 833-4007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Golden Rule
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing "Doc" for a little over a week due to a slip and fall injury. I can not say enough about how much time and effort he puts into listening to the patient before deciding on a course of treatment. He is NOT one of these doctors that is more interested in spending 5 minutes with you and guessing at a course of action and then on to the next patient. VERY pleased with his treatment !!
About Wayne Cichowicz, DN
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1750465084
Frequently Asked Questions
Wayne Cichowicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Wayne Cichowicz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wayne Cichowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
14 patients have reviewed Wayne Cichowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wayne Cichowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wayne Cichowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wayne Cichowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.