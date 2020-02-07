Wayne Berg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Wayne Berg, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Wayne Berg, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT.
Wayne Berg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
G. Blake Johnson MD1060 E 100 S Ste 110, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 531-9453MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wayne Berg?
Knowledgeable and attentive. Willing to answer questions and very helpful.
About Wayne Berg, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851813299
Frequently Asked Questions
Wayne Berg accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wayne Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wayne Berg works at
152 patients have reviewed Wayne Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wayne Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wayne Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wayne Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.