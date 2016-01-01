Dr. Warren Umansky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Umansky, PHD
Overview
Dr. Warren Umansky, PHD is a Counselor in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Umansky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Childrens Clinic302 Wheeler Executive Ctr, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 736-8500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Umansky?
About Dr. Warren Umansky, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1568677532
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umansky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umansky works at
Dr. Umansky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umansky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.