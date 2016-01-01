Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren Harper, PHD
Overview
Dr. Warren Harper, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Memphis, TN.
Locations
-
1
Whitehaven Southwest Mental Health Center Inc.1087 Alice Ave, Memphis, TN 38106 Directions (901) 259-1920
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
About Dr. Warren Harper, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548399066
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
