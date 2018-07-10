Dr. Warren Fitzgerald, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Fitzgerald, PHD
Overview
Dr. Warren Fitzgerald, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Concord, NH.

Locations
Warren D. Fitzgerald Phd PA54 S State St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 224-5140
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
I brought a young man who was in foster care dealing with loss of his Mom and abuse by his father. He was comfortable with Dr Fitz and unlike past counseling situations, looked forward to seeing him. He flew through his therapy needs and met his goals quickly but was sad to finish up his sessions. He described Dr Fitz as "Mr Rogers on steroids" He said Dr. Fitz was kind and interested in his success, and strong to be able to help people every day. He continues to do well- a (+) experience!
About Dr. Warren Fitzgerald, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760520944
Dr. Fitzgerald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzgerald accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.
