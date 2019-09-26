Dr. Ward Swallow, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swallow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ward Swallow, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ward Swallow, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Swallow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ultimate Choice LLC5440 W Sahara Ave Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 380-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swallow?
He is thorough and thoughtful. He has been my therapist for almost a decade and helped me overcome or handle my issues and live a fulfilling life. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ward Swallow, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871626564
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swallow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swallow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swallow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swallow works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Swallow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swallow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swallow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swallow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.