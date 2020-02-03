Wanda Schlaug has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Wanda Schlaug, APRN
Offers telehealth
Wanda Schlaug, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Wanda Schlaug works at
U of L Physicians After Hours Program5100 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions (502) 968-6226
Jewish Hospital Medical Center2401 Terra Crossing Blvd, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 225-4480
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have recommended her to everyone I know. She spends time with her patients. Her staff is wonderful and efficient! She speaks to me like I am family and listens to my concerns. The trust between us is strong making for a wonderful Dr/ patient dynamic.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639585441
Wanda Schlaug accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wanda Schlaug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Wanda Schlaug. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wanda Schlaug.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wanda Schlaug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wanda Schlaug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.