Wanda Schlaug, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Overview

Wanda Schlaug, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Wanda Schlaug works at KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U of L Physicians After Hours Program
    5100 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 968-6226
  2. 2
    Jewish Hospital Medical Center
    2401 Terra Crossing Blvd, Louisville, KY 40245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 225-4480
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 03, 2020
    I have recommended her to everyone I know. She spends time with her patients. Her staff is wonderful and efficient! She speaks to me like I am family and listens to my concerns. The trust between us is strong making for a wonderful Dr/ patient dynamic.
    G. Bentley — Feb 03, 2020
    About Wanda Schlaug, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639585441
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wanda Schlaug has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Wanda Schlaug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wanda Schlaug works at KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Wanda Schlaug’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Wanda Schlaug. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wanda Schlaug.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wanda Schlaug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wanda Schlaug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

