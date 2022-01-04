Wanda Sanchez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Wanda Sanchez, ANP-BC
Overview
Wanda Sanchez, ANP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Locations
- 1 9311 Diana Dr, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 751-2448
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love her. Best bedside manner and she works with you in getting and keeping you healthy.
About Wanda Sanchez, ANP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
