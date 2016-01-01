See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Warwick, RI
Wanda Pothier, APN

Internal Medicine
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Wanda Pothier, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Warwick, RI. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Nursing.

Wanda Pothier works at Oak Street Health Warwick in West Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Warwick
    Oak Street Health Warwick
300 Quaker Ln, West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 561-2571
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Wanda Pothier, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1508817545
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts School of Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wanda Pothier, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wanda Pothier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wanda Pothier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Wanda Pothier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wanda Pothier works at Oak Street Health Warwick in West Warwick, RI. View the full address on Wanda Pothier’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Wanda Pothier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wanda Pothier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wanda Pothier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wanda Pothier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

