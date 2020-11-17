See All Family Doctors in Cookeville, TN
Wanda Keagle, NP

Family Medicine
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Wanda Keagle, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Tennessee Technological University Cookeville Tn and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Wanda Keagle works at Hometown Family Care in Cookeville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hometown Family Care
    586 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 854-0050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux
Acne
Adolescent Counseling
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Wanda Keagle, NP

    • Family Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740565282
    Education & Certifications

    • New Horizons Center For Women's Health
    • Tennessee Technological University Cookeville Tn
    • University of Phoenix
