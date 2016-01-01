Dr. Heath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wanda Heath, PHD
Dr. Wanda Heath, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Marietta, GA.
Connie D. Hill Ph.d.125 Church St NE Ste 210, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (404) 312-8267
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1184826901
Dr. Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heath has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.