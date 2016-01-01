See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Youngstown, OH
Wanda Cassavettes, AGACNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Wanda Cassavettes, AGACNP-BC

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Wanda Cassavettes, AGACNP-BC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. 

Wanda Cassavettes works at Oak Street Health Belmont Ave in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Belmont Ave
    3551 Belmont Ave Ste 19B, Youngstown, OH 44505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 572-6414
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Wanda Cassavettes, AGACNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578850459
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wanda Cassavettes, AGACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wanda Cassavettes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wanda Cassavettes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wanda Cassavettes works at Oak Street Health Belmont Ave in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Wanda Cassavettes’s profile.

    Wanda Cassavettes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wanda Cassavettes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wanda Cassavettes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wanda Cassavettes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

