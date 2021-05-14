See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Issaquah, WA
Wanda Boe, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Wanda Boe, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Issaquah, WA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    300 NE Gilman Blvd Ste 300, Issaquah, WA 98027 (206) 428-1955
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 14, 2021
    Wonderful, caring counsel. I can’t believe she has even one bad review. I guess some people are unresponsive to good advice. She is a family dynamic specialist and provides good insight. I am lucky to know her and thankful for her.
    — May 14, 2021
    About Wanda Boe, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750508891
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Puget Sound, Tacoma, Wa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wanda Boe, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wanda Boe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wanda Boe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Wanda Boe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Wanda Boe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wanda Boe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wanda Boe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wanda Boe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

