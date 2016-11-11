See All Family Doctors in Elk River, MN
Wanda Andrews, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.5 (5)
Wanda Andrews, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk River, MN. 

Wanda Andrews works at North Memorial Health Clinic- Elk River in Elk River, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Memorial Health Clinic- Elk River
    800 Freeport Ave NW # 100, Elk River, MN 55330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Nov 11, 2016
    Best physician me and my family have ever seen. Spotted my wife's cancer early during a routin physical. Despite options 1/2 mile away, we drive 30+ miles to see her. Only drawback is because she is so popular it is hard to get an appointment
    Ken S in Minnetonka, MN — Nov 11, 2016
    About Wanda Andrews, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1649369984
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Wanda Andrews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Wanda Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wanda Andrews works at North Memorial Health Clinic- Elk River in Elk River, MN. View the full address on Wanda Andrews’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Wanda Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wanda Andrews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wanda Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wanda Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

