Walter Reed, CSAC
Overview
Walter Reed, CSAC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Haleiwa, HI.
Locations
- 1 66-560 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712 Directions (808) 852-9646
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
First, I want to emphasize that finding a mental health care professional is not like going to a retail store or pizza parlor. While each provider will have certifications and degrees required by the state and national boards - approaches will differ. The average person may visit 2-3 therapists before finding one they click with. I was referred to Walter Reed from my primary care provider. Scheduling an appointment with Mr. Reed was easy and he was open to using a video conferencing platform that worked for me. Mr. Reed conducted a thorough intake and was very good at listening and understanding what I was saying and confirming he understood what I was trying to get across. After the initial visit - Mr. Reed was able to put together a concrete plan and future schedule for further counseling sessions. I look forward to working with him going forward.
About Walter Reed, CSAC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1619013497
Frequently Asked Questions
Walter Reed accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Walter Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Walter Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Walter Reed.
