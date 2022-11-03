Dr. Walter Parish, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Parish, DC
Overview
Dr. Walter Parish, DC is a Chiropractor in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Parish Chiropractic P. C.6161 E Speedway Blvd Ste 105, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 885-4649
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parish has taken care of my chiropractic needs as well as those of many of my friends and family over the years. He is simply the best!
About Dr. Walter Parish, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1144307588
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parish accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Parish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parish.
