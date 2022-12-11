Dr. Walter Allberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Allberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Walter Allberg, PHD is a Psychologist in El Paso, TX.
Locations
Family Therapy Institute1605 Beech St Ste B, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 778-2458
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him as a troubled teen. I had so many issues, maybe more than I even saw myself. But looking back, I know he played such an enormous part in my recovery from the brink. Thank you so much, Dr Allberg. You'll always be in my heart with unconditional love.
About Dr. Walter Allberg, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1790847846
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Allberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.