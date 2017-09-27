Dr. Waleed Alsadi, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waleed Alsadi, OD
Dr. Waleed Alsadi, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ.
Advanced Eye Care Center4025 W Bell Rd Ste 10, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 978-4025
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Medicare
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
I worked with and was a patient of Dr. Alsadi. All the while I was working with him I never heard one complaint and the patients were always raving about how good he was with taking the time to explain everything that he was doing and that was happening with their eyes. He caught several emergency medical conditions and we had people coming back and calling to thank him for catching a major medical issue. He is a genuine caring doctor.
- Optometry
- English
- 1730531443
