See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Waleed Alsadi, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Waleed Alsadi, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Waleed Alsadi, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Alsadi works at Advanced Eye Care Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richard Kalina, OD
Dr. Richard Kalina, OD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Martin Brussels, OD
Dr. Martin Brussels, OD
8 (246)
View Profile
Dr. Kacey Gilford, OD
Dr. Kacey Gilford, OD
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Eye Care Center
    4025 W Bell Rd Ste 10, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 978-4025

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blepharitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alsadi?

    Sep 27, 2017
    I worked with and was a patient of Dr. Alsadi. All the while I was working with him I never heard one complaint and the patients were always raving about how good he was with taking the time to explain everything that he was doing and that was happening with their eyes. He caught several emergency medical conditions and we had people coming back and calling to thank him for catching a major medical issue. He is a genuine caring doctor.
    Phoenix, AZ — Sep 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Waleed Alsadi, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Waleed Alsadi, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alsadi to family and friends

    Dr. Alsadi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alsadi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Waleed Alsadi, OD.

    About Dr. Waleed Alsadi, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730531443
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waleed Alsadi, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alsadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alsadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alsadi works at Advanced Eye Care Center in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Alsadi’s profile.

    Dr. Alsadi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Waleed Alsadi, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.