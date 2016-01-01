Waheed Pirzai accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Waheed Pirzai
Overview
Waheed Pirzai is a Physician Assistant in Visalia, CA.
Waheed Pirzai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Healthcare Network305 E CENTER AVE, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 737-4700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Waheed Pirzai?
About Waheed Pirzai
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134647472
Frequently Asked Questions
Waheed Pirzai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Waheed Pirzai works at
Waheed Pirzai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Waheed Pirzai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Waheed Pirzai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Waheed Pirzai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.