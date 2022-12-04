See All Neurosurgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Wadiya Haynes, CRNP

Neurosurgery
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Wadiya Haynes, CRNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Wadiya Haynes works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Voorhees Specialty Care- Neuroscience Service
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 04, 2022
I was a patient at Jefferson Hospital and saw Wadiya Haynes, CRNP on several occasions. I found her to be extremely skilled, astute, and very knowledgeable in neurosurgery. In addition, Ms. Haynes was very thorough, kind, compassionate and helpful in every aspect of my care.
K. Benco — Dec 04, 2022
Photo: Wadiya Haynes, CRNP
About Wadiya Haynes, CRNP

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184125684
