Dr. Clingan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wade Clingan, DC
Overview
Dr. Wade Clingan, DC is a Chiropractor in Prattville, AL.
Dr. Clingan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
First Choice Healthcare LLC550 Mcqueen Smith Rd N, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 358-0320
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clingan?
Dr clingan is wonderful . Got me back functional..tells you exactly what he can do and follows thru. Caring and so compassionate..
About Dr. Wade Clingan, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1811908247
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clingan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clingan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clingan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clingan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clingan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clingan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clingan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.