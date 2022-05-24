See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Vymarys Dominguez, OD

Optometry
4 (6)
Overview

Dr. Vymarys Dominguez, OD is an Optometrist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Dominguez works at Dr. Stacey Goldstein, OD in Orlando, FL with other offices in Saint Cloud, FL and Oviedo, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Doctors Optical Outlets PA
    1700 Sand Lake Rd Ste D120, Orlando, FL 32809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 351-5745
  2. 2
    Eye Doctors Optical Outlets PA
    140 E 13th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 766-7800
  3. 3
    Eye Doctors Optical Outlets PA
    1025 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 977-3100
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 24, 2022
    I had a visit with DR Dominguez 2 years ago. Very well trained optometric physician. High quality patient care. Very Professional. Very nice person . Very compassionate . I will not hesitate to recommend her to any patient who needs Eye Care .
    JOSE ARTURO GARCIA-HERNANDEZ — May 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vymarys Dominguez, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861608481
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

