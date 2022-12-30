Dr. Kieu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vy Kieu, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vy Kieu, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cypress, CA.

Locations
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Cypress4755 Katella Ave Ste 102, Cypress, CA 90720 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
She was really nice and efficient. Would recommend her.
About Dr. Vy Kieu, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154849842

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kieu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kieu.
