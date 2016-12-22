Dr. Vonzell Wade, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vonzell Wade, PHD
Overview
Dr. Vonzell Wade, PHD is a Counselor in New Kensington, PA.
Dr. Wade works at
Locations
Jaxie Gunner Inc.408 8th St Ste 5, New Kensington, PA 15068 Directions (724) 212-7899
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Doctor Vonzell Wade.... A true believer in our community as a place we can ALL call home. Through Recovery of any community, it starts with its peoples. Regardless... Of Race,Religion or Gender. Thank you Our Good Doctor Wade.
About Dr. Vonzell Wade, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1104234947
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wade accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wade works at
Dr. Wade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade.
