Vonnie Jessup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Vonnie Jessup
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vonnie Jessup is a Counselor in Goose Creek, SC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 107 Thomason Blvd, Goose Creek, SC 29445 Directions (843) 569-0070
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Individual counseling may be difficult at first but stick with this lady and she will help you find ways to overcome obstacles you never thought you could conquer. Her DBT group skills class is extremely helpful as well.
About Vonnie Jessup
- Counseling
- English
- 1932156288
