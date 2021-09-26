Dr. Vladimir Klinov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klinov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Klinov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vladimir Klinov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stafford Township, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRIDGEPORT and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Essential Tremor and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 53 Nautilus Dr Ste 201, Stafford Township, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-8870
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klinov?
Have been a patient almost a year now and am glad I researched before I chose Dr. Klinov. He is currently helping me, is extremely patient and knowledgeable. The staff was friendly and the office is very clean. Definitely staying here and highly recommend Dr. Klinov.
About Dr. Vladimir Klinov, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1194764076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BRIDGEPORT
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klinov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klinov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klinov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klinov has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Essential Tremor and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klinov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klinov speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Klinov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klinov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klinov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klinov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.