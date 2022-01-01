Viviana Rubinstein, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Viviana Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Viviana Rubinstein, LMHC
Overview
Viviana Rubinstein, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Deer Park, NY.
Viviana Rubinstein works at
Locations
Viviana Rubinstein M.A.,L.M.H.C.2070 Deer Park Ave Ste 6, Deer Park, NY 11729 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
Ratings & Reviews
She is the BEST psychologist out there, with lots of experience and knowledge. Very professional setting.
About Viviana Rubinstein, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Viviana Rubinstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Viviana Rubinstein accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Viviana Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Viviana Rubinstein speaks Spanish.
Viviana Rubinstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Viviana Rubinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Viviana Rubinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Viviana Rubinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.