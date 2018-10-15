Vivian Stone, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vivian Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Vivian Stone, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vivian Stone, LMHC is a Counselor in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.
Vivian Stone works at
Locations
-
1
Whole Family Health Center Inc.981 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 257-5785Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 7410 S Us Highway 1, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 340-5916
-
3
Whole Family Health Center725 N US HIGHWAY 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 468-9900Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Molina Healthcare
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Vivian was very helpful and assisted me with my PTSD and anxiety issues. I saw Vivian for a year and a half and I feel that she was able to help me so much that I recommended her to my daughter, and my daughter has been seeing Vivian for awhile now. She is easy to talk to and gets to the heart of the problem quickly and uses different therapeutic methods to assist you with mental health issues. She is amazing and I would recommend her to anyone that wants to improve their mental health status.
About Vivian Stone, LMHC
- Counseling
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356592026
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Vivian Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Vivian Stone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vivian Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vivian Stone works at
4 patients have reviewed Vivian Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vivian Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vivian Stone, there are benefits to both methods.