Overview

Vivian Stone, LMHC is a Counselor in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.



Vivian Stone works at Whole Family Health Center in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL and Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.