Vivian Phung, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Vivian Phung, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Vivian Phung works at Northeast Endocrine Metabolic Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Peabody, MA and Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Endocrine Metabolic Associates
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Internal Medicine Physicians of the North Shore
    27 Centennial Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Endocrinology Langhorne
    240 Middletown Blvd Ste, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Vivian Phung, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669804316
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Vivian Phung, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vivian Phung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Vivian Phung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Vivian Phung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Vivian Phung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vivian Phung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vivian Phung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vivian Phung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

