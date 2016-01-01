See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Vivian Menchaca, RN Icon-share Share Profile

Vivian Menchaca, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Vivian Menchaca, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Vivian Menchaca works at Priority Health Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Priority Health Center
    3535 N Buckner Blvd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 660-1011
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Vivian Menchaca, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427010073
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vivian Menchaca, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vivian Menchaca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vivian Menchaca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Vivian Menchaca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vivian Menchaca works at Priority Health Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Vivian Menchaca’s profile.

    Vivian Menchaca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vivian Menchaca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vivian Menchaca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vivian Menchaca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

