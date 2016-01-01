Dr. Vivian Insua-Lopez, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Insua-Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Insua-Lopez, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Vivian Insua-Lopez, PSY.D is a Counselor in Encino, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16255 Ventura Blvd Ste 502, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 419-6506
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Insua-Lopez?
About Dr. Vivian Insua-Lopez, PSY.D
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1629261862
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Insua-Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Insua-Lopez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Insua-Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Insua-Lopez speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Insua-Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Insua-Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Insua-Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Insua-Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.