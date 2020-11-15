Dr. Fountain accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vivian Fountain, OD
Overview
Dr. Vivian Fountain, OD is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Fountain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Target Optical #c42097110 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-5072
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fountain?
She was very sexy an she knew it!
About Dr. Vivian Fountain, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1790877413
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fountain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fountain works at
Dr. Fountain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fountain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fountain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fountain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.