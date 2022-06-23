Dr. Descant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivian Descant, OD
Overview
Dr. Vivian Descant, OD is an Optometrist in Southampton, PA.
Locations
Argo Home Health Care Inc950 Industrial Blvd, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 357-8330
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Descant is awesome. She is very meticulous, knowledgeable, experienced and kind too. She explains procedure and treatments in simple language that anyone can understand most importantly she treats everyone alike. Thanks Dr Descant
About Dr. Vivian Descant, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Descant accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Descant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Descant works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Descant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Descant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Descant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Descant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.