Vivian Crites has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Vivian Crites
Overview
Vivian Crites is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Vivian Crites works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff225 Physicians Park Ste 103, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vivian Crites?
She is a good listener and cares about my health.
About Vivian Crites
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1114695657
Education & Certifications
- Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Vivian Crites using Healthline FindCare.
Vivian Crites has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vivian Crites works at
34 patients have reviewed Vivian Crites. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vivian Crites.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vivian Crites, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vivian Crites appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.