Dr. Credidio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivian Credidio, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivian Credidio, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Dr. Credidio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychological Wellness806 Manhattan Beach Blvd Ste 207, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 376-3388
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Credidio?
She helped me a few years back /saw me right away, addressed my issues quickly then met with my regular doctor that same day when she felt I needed medication. Then called me at my house on the weekend to make sure I was feeling OK.
About Dr. Vivian Credidio, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1992883037
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Credidio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Credidio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Credidio works at
Dr. Credidio speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Credidio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Credidio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Credidio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Credidio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.