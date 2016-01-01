Dr. Vittorio Mena Jr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mena Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vittorio Mena Jr, OD
Dr. Vittorio Mena Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Clifton, NJ.
Optical Outlet LLC1430 Main Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (201) 945-2525
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Vittorio Mena Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1942698717
Dr. Mena Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mena Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mena Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mena Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mena Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mena Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mena Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.