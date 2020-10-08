See All Physicians Assistants in Pembroke Pines, FL
Vitra Parkins, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Vitra Parkins, PA is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Vitra Parkins works at Memorial Primary Care in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Heart Institute
    2217 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 276-5552
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Vitra Parkins, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679515886
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vitra Parkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Vitra Parkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vitra Parkins works at Memorial Primary Care in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Vitra Parkins’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Vitra Parkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vitra Parkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vitra Parkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vitra Parkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

