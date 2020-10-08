Vitra Parkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Vitra Parkins, PA
Overview
Vitra Parkins, PA is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Vitra Parkins works at
Locations
-
1
University Heart Institute2217 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 276-5552Monday7:45am - 5:30pmTuesday7:45am - 5:30pmWednesday7:45am - 5:30pmThursday7:45am - 5:30pmFriday7:45am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vitra Parkins?
The provider, Mrs Parkins, was a delight to talk to. It is seldom that one feels like a medical profesional is truly paying full and personalized attention, and that is how I felt. We spoke for a long while and I didn’t feel rushed at all. The attention to detail Mrs. Parkins displayed and her gentle nature made the visit relaxed and very comfortable. Thank you for your amazing interpersonal skills and your excellent medical care.
About Vitra Parkins, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679515886
Frequently Asked Questions
Vitra Parkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vitra Parkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vitra Parkins works at
6 patients have reviewed Vitra Parkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vitra Parkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vitra Parkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vitra Parkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.