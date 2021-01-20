Vitalina Adamchevska has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Vitalina Adamchevska, APRN
Overview
Vitalina Adamchevska, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Locations
- 1 870 Seven Hills Dr Ste 202, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 463-4050
Ratings & Reviews
Vita has been taking care of me for about a year. Thanks to her my A1C gradually decreased from 10.5 to 6.5. Not to mention that all my labs are now amazing! Vita is the most caring and considerate provider you can ever wish for!
About Vitalina Adamchevska, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083190789
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Vitalina Adamchevska. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vitalina Adamchevska.
