Vita Annitto, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vita Annitto, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Station, NY.
Vita Annitto works at
Locations
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-100, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Vita Annitto, NP
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1598866147
Frequently Asked Questions
Vita Annitto accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vita Annitto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
