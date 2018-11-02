Overview

Vishnu Upadhyay, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Woman's University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.



Vishnu Upadhyay works at Maya Healthcare Clinic, Garland, TX in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.